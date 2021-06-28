SANGAMON COUNTY - A death investigation is underway after a Sangamon County Jail inmate died in an Emergency Room.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identifies the inmate as Bobby Joe Jimerson, 62, of Springfield.
Jimerson was pronounced deceased at 09:38 a.m. Sunday, June 27, by hospital staff at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
An autopsy was performed on Monday and preliminary findings show significant natural disease.
There was no evidence of injury or trauma.
The official cause of death is “pending additional studies” such as histology and toxicology.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
