VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Virden homicide investigation has been arrested.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 is leading the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie, whose body authorities found when conducting a welfare check at a Virden address (700 block of N. Dye St.) at 11:54 p.m. on Feb. 1. Law enforcement said Rennie had trauma to his body that led them to believe he was murdered.
Authorities said Carlinville man Dalton M. Obermark, 20, left Virden in the wake of Rennie's death and arrived in the central Kentucky/Tennessee area. Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan Garrison issued a warrant against Obermark for obstructing justice, which is a Class 4 felony charge.
Kentucky law enforcement arrested Obermark on Feb. 3 in Russellville, Ky.
Obermark is accused of leaving the state of Illinois "with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of himself, while possessing material knowledge regarding the death of John Rennie," a press release said.
The suspect, who faces unrelated charges in Logan County, Ky., is refusing extradition to Illinois on the obstructing justice charge.
Results remain pending on the autopsy of Rennie.
Authorities said funeral arrangements for Rennie will be handed by Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home in Virden. The investigation is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner's Office, Virden police and ISP Zone 6.
