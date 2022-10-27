EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris.
According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
The caller reported other employee had begun administering CPR until first responders arrived.
Coroner Scott Barrett confirms David K. Norris, 65, of Rosedale, Indiana, was transported by ambulance to the emergency room of Paris Community Hospital where resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m.
An autopsy was conducted late Thursday morning in Champaign, Illinois, by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao.
The cause of death was found to be an aortic dissection.
At this time no further information has been released.
