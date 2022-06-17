URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identifies a Mahomet, Illinois man involved in a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash on Thursday.
According to the coroner, Colton L. Fender, 30, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, IL.
Initial reports indicate Fender was traveling northbound on a motorcycle, on Lombard Street in Mahomet, Illinois when he collided with another motor vehicle.
Coroner Northrup says Fender was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died from injuries he received when he was ejected from the motorcycle.
Toxicology results are still pending.
This incident is under investigation by the Mahomet Police Department and the coroner’s office.
