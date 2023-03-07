CHAMPAIGN CO., Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the man killed on Route 45 Monday afternoon.
Brian A. Schue, 29, of Thomasboro, was struck by a pickup truck while changing a tire, according to the Illinois State Police.
Schue was pronounced dead around 6pm on March 6 at a hospital in Urbana. A preliminary autopsy indicated that he died from blunt force injuries related to the incident.
The incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
