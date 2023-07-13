CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is identifying a driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday in Champaign.
The crash happened near the intersection of W. Green St. and S. State St. at 11 p.m.
Eric M. Hutson, 42, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department on Thursday from injuries he received during the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.