SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators identified a Chatham man who died in a Monday crash.
In the crash, authorities said a 2021 Mazda Sport Utility was moving southbound in the 6500 block of Curran Road in Chatham when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and left the road. The vehicle then rolled over and the driver was ejected.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Cory Derosa. He died at Memorial Health at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the emergency room.
The crash is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.