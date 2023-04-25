DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle accident on Monday in Danville.
According to the Vermilion County Coroner the crash occurred near 2000 North Rd., 300 feet west of 1970 East Rd., in Danville, on April 24, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m.
The coroner confirmed the crash claimed the life of a 29 year old Kingman, Indiana man. He was identified as Curtis D. Maxey.
Maxey’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The cause and manner are under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.