DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's fire in the 800 Block of N. Vermilion Street in Danville.
Bernard Baker, 72, was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Friday evening.
Firefighters were hampered by billowing black smoke and the large amount of inventory inside the building.
After the fire extended to the roof, fighters who were working inside were called out of the building until the ladder truck could get the fire in the roof area under control. Firefighters then re-entered to continue searching and extinguishing the fire.
Fire crews did remove a dog from the building, and it was turned over to Vermilion County Animal Control. A second dog remains unaccounted for.
Crews were on scene for nearly five hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
