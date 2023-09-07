DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a man killed in an assault in Decatur last week.
Marvin E. Meyer, Jr., 53, was injured in an assault in the 1600 block of E. Wood St. of Decatur on September 1.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He underwent surgery, but died in the operating room at 6:56 p.m.
His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries due to an assault.
The Macon County Coroner's office said it took a long time to find and notify Meyer's family. The notification was completed Thursday.
Decatur Police are investigating the assault.
