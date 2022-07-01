DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the 55-year-old Ridge Farm man who was killed in single motor vehicle crash early Friday morning in Georgetown, Illinois.
According to the coroner the traffic crash occurred on 1800 East Road at approximately 6:43 a.m.
The coroner identified Brian H. Edwards of Ridge Farm as the man involved in the crash.
Edwards family has been notified and an autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
