URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in an early Monday morning stabbing in Urbana has been identified by the Champaign County Coroner.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Richard J. Wright, 23, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 3:40 a.m.
Preliminary autopsy results found that Wright died from stab wounds he received after reportedly being involved in a a physical altercation near an apartment in the 1400 block of Silver Street in Urbana, Northrup said.
Police said officers were called to the scene at about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Wright lying in the apartment building's parking lot. He suffered penetrating wounds to his lower abdomen/pelvis area.
According to police, officers were responding to reports of a shooting in the area where Wright was found. The autopsy later found that Wright had been stabbed instead of shot.
Two other victims were located by police at the scene. Both men sustained injuries and were transported to Carle for treatment.
Urbana Police reported officers finding physical evidence and have started interviewing witnesses. Initial reports found that an altercation took place near the front door of one of the apartments, which led to the stabbing.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
