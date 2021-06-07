(WAND)- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a Danville, man who has died from multiple gunshot wounds.
At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, Danville Police, and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of North Beard Street in Danville for shots fired.
When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old Danville man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and then transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
Djavan Dye, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, at 6:13 P.M. on June 6, 2021.
An autopsy will be performed at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, June 8.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and Dye’s death are being investigated by the Danville Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
