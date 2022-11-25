DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening.
Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
He was rushed to the hospital but died hours after arriving.
Dye's family has been notified and an autopsy will be scheduled. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner will continue to investigate.
