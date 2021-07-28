SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, identifies the body of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Springfield on Monday.
Allmon confirmed the death of Michael Gragg, 54, of Riverton, IL.
Gragg was struck by a vehicle at South 11th Street & South Grand Avenue East the early morning hours of July 26, he was then transported by EMS, to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he later died on 7/27/2021 at 3:43 p.m.
An autopsy of Gragg was performed on Wednesday and preliminary findings show he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the car vs pedestrian incident.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.