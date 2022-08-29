SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29.
The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield.
According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the scene of a motor vehicle crash near Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Rd.
The Coroner confirms Matthew died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.
The death remains under investigation by the the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
