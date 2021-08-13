DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -Vermilion County Coroner identifies woman fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening in Danville.
The Coroner identified the body as that of Donna L. Denson, 47, of Danville.
According to Danville police, the attack happened Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Fowler Avenue and Edgewood Drive at 5:36 p.m. for a report of two people being hit by a vehicle.
Police said they learned in their investigation there had been an altercation between several people and a vehicle driver. Officers had talked to witnesses and watched video surveillance footage.
The footage showed a vehicle appearing to drive through a courtyard and striking two people before leaving the scene. Victims included a Denson who died from her injuries at a hospital, and an 18-year-old woman, who is in stable condition in hospital care.
The vehicle and the driver were later located. Shawana S. Highler, 24, of Danville faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and reckless conduct. Formal charges await review by the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous at (217)446-TIPS.
