LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Logan County Coroner identifies person involved in the three unit fatal crash on US Route 136.
The coroner identified the body of Mallory D. Brown, 42, of San Jose, IL.
According to police, on Oct. 12, around 7:19 p.m., John A. Harmsen, 34, of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on US Route 136 near 700th Ave, driving a John Deere Tractor and pulling two gravity wagons, when another westbound traveler struck the left rear portion of wagon number two from behind.
Police say after separating from the wagon, the second westbound traveler, Brown, was redirected into the eastbound lane where he was struck by eastbound traveler, Fredrick W. Eitenmiller, 58, from Pekin.
Brown was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
US Route 136 was closed for approximately eight hours while Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.
The Logan County Coroner will release further information after next of kin notifications are made.
