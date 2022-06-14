CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Champaign County.
According to the Champaign County Coroner, Scott A. Boyne, 34, was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 near the intersection of State Route 136 and County Road 2400.
Police said it happened on US Route 136 approximately .25 miles west of Champaign County Road 2400E Sunday at 11 p.m.
Officials said Boyne was driving westbound on US Route 136 near Champaign County Road 2400E when his vehicle left the road, drove through the ditch, and hit the embankment and a telephone pole and overturned.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene by the Champaign County Coroner.
The coroner reports the preliminary results of the autopsy performed on June 14, 2022 indicate Boyne died from multiple blunt force injuries he received during the crash.
The circumstances surrounding this crash are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Coroner’s Office.
