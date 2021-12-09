SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Remains found in a trash delivery in Springfield have been identified by the Sangamon County coroner.
The Sangamon County Sheriffs Office said Waste Management staff reported the discovery of possible human remains when the load of trash was delivered. At about 10:18 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the facility, located at 300 E. Ash St.
A coroner's report said the remains were of 58-year-old Lee Roy Stewart of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed he died of crushing injuries consistent with the equipment used to transport garbage.
Stewart was recently experiencing homelessness, authorities said.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Sangamon County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.
