SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a Sangamon County inmate who died in hospital care.
At 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a correctional officer was conducting regular cell checks and found an 39-year-old male inmate with what seemed to be blood on his uniform. Authorities said the inmate was under close observation before this happened and was in a cell alone.
The inmate was identified by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon as Jaimeson Cody of Divernon.
Officers tried to figure out if Cody had any injuries by speaking with him and entering the cell. They said he resisted attempts by officers and medical staff to check him and attempts by them to handcuff him for his own safety.
Stun guns were used on Cody's legs to gain control of him. He became unresponsive after he was handcuffed, per Campbell.
Medical staff started performing CPR and an AED was brought to the scene. EMS officials came to the jail and started CPR.
Cody was taken to Memorial Medical Center. Authorities learned at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday he had died at the hospital.
Illinois State Police are in charge of investigating the inmate's death.
Allmon said an autopsy on Cody was completed Wednesday afternoon and the preliminary cause of death is pending for additional studies and a review of investigative records.
