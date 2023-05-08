SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner identifies a 45-year-old man who died in a motorcycle verses motor vehicle crash on Saturday.
The coroner identified Thomas Thompson of Springfield, who was pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital, after being transported by EMS from the scene of the incident.
According to the corner the crash took place at West Lawrence Avenue and South Walnut Street in Springfield.
An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings suggest that Thompson died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
