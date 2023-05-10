SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a 41-year-old Springfield man that was involved in a motor vehicle collision on May 1.
According to the coroner, Kevin Crews of Springfield was pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital as an inpatient, on May 6.
Crews was transported by EMS, to the hospital, from the scene of the incident.
An autopsy was done and preliminary results indicate that Crews died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.