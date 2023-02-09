SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the death of a Springfield 3-year-old who was brought by EMS to HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room on Monday.
Zayne Xavier Watson was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m. on February 6, shortly after arriving to the ER. He was three years old.
The preliminary autopsy findings suggest that Zayne died from a blunt force injury to his chest. No other information has been provided at this time.
According to the coroner, the death is under investigation by the Coroner's Office as well as the Springfield Police Department.
WAND has reached out to Springfield Police to learn more about the case and will update this story with the latest information.
