HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Coroner has identified the body of a 16-year-old, involved in a single vehicle fatal crash on Friday.
Kyler A. Lawrence, 16, of Bethany, IL, was pronounced dead on the scene of a single vehicle crash near 7590 W. William Street, Friday morning at 7:37 a.m.
According to officials, Lawrence was traveling on Old US Route 36, when his vehicle left the roadway crossed a grass ditch and grazed a utility shed before coming to a halt in the backyard area of a W. William St. residence.
Authorities say the crash was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday morning.
An autopsy was conducted on Saturday Nov. 6. The cause of death is still pending completion of laboratory testing, and could take up to 3-5 weeks to complete.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
