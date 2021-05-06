CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms the deaths of two individuals after a Champaign house fire.
Champaign firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 914 block of West Beardsley Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29.
Firefighters rescued four occupants from within the home and had the fire extinguished by 9:43 a.m.
The four occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to the coroner, Jeannette Quiles, 25, of Champaign was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center on May 5 at 5:38 p.m., and her daughter, Jariana Velez Quiles, 23 months old, of Champaign was pronounced deceased at St. John’s Hospital on May 3rd at 5:02 p.m.
An autopsy was completed on Thursday on Jariana Velez Quiles and preliminary results indicate the child died from inhalation injuries.
Jeannette Quiles' autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the fire is being investigated by the Champaign Fire Department.
