CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Champaign coroner has identified the Illinois man who died from a gunshot wound in Champaign as 26-year-old Jayvohn D. Foster.
Foster was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Champaign Police Department.
