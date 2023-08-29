SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed by a train in Springfield on Monday night has been identified.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, identified the woman as Cherry Sheppard, 35, of Springfield. She was hit near the intersection of South 3rd Street and East Scarritt Street and pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m.
An autopsy showed that Sheppard died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.