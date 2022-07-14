CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman died after being shot in a domestic dispute in Champaign early Thursday morning, police said.
The Champaign County Coroner has identified the body as Latoya C. Gwin, age 34, of Champaign, Illinois.
Gwin was pronounced dead at 6:58 a.m. on July 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Operating Room.
According to Champaign police, officers were called to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Ave. around 5:15 a.m. for a shooting.
Upon arrival police found Gwin unresponsive with a life-threatening gunshot wound and she was rushed to the hospital.
Police said Gwin was a resident of the home and was engaged in a domestic dispute when a gun was discharged, and she was struck.
CPD said this is an isolated incident, and no additional threat is posed to the community.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, July 16.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Tips can be left anonymously.
