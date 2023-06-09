DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the name of the woman killed in a domestic violence incident on Thursday.
Cheryl A. Russell, 64, was pronounced dead at her home on June 8. She had multiple stab wounds.
An autopsy is scheduled today at the McLean County Morgue in Bloomington.
Decatur Police were contacted by the man who claimed to have stabbed Russell. Gary S. Russell called 911 around 4:10 a.m., on June 8 and alerted them that he had killed his wife.
He was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday.
Russell was charged with first degree murder and his bond was set at $3 million.
