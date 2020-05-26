DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a Decatur woman who died in a Monday night crash.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Jameela Cunningham, 27, was the victim of the 9:24 p.m. crash. Police said two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Jasper and Condit streets, which is controlled by stop lights.
Cunningham's cause of death was fatal blunt trauma to the torso, Day said. He said another vehicle struck a vehicle she was a passenger in, causing her fatal injuries. Three other people in the same vehicle as Cunningham were injured and went to a hospital.
Cunningham was in full arrest when an ambulance brought her to the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. Responders pronounced her dead at 10:05 p.m. Monday.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash exited the vehicle and left the scene, leaving the vehicle he was driving that was involved in the crash. Police tell WAND News they are still searching for the driver.
The Decatur Police Fatal Team is investigating the crash. An inquest is pending Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.