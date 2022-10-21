RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul.
The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022.
Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near the intersection of N. Maplewood Drive and Clark Street.
According to Rantoul Police, Diaz-Rosales was traveling eastbound on Bel Air Dr. drove across Maplewood Dr, through the lawn of Eastlawn School, before colliding into a concrete barrier inside the Nicor Gas substation.
An autopsy was preformed on Friday at the Champaign County Coroner's Office, preliminary results found Diaz-Rosales died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the crash.
Toxicology results are pending and an inquest may be held at a later date.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, and the Rantoul Police Department.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
