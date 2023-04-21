SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — One person is dead after a fatal house fire in Springfield.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the victim of Thursday's fire as 80-year-old Shirley Birkman, of Springfield.
According to Springfield fire, crews were dispatched Thursday evening around 7:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. Edward St. for the report of fire with smoke coming out of the residence.
Fire crews said they received a second report informing them that a woman lived at the house.
Upon arrival crews found the 2 story wooden framed residence with heavy smoke showing and fire venting from a second story window.
A civilian on scene told the fire department he had kicked in the front door and pounded on some windows trying to raise anyone inside, but was unsuccessful getting anyone to answer.
Multiple lines were deployed to attack the fire, and crews entered the first floor to conduct a primary search.
Crews report they contained the fire to the first floor kitchen and back porch area.
Firefighters cleared the first and second story of the residence during the search.
Fire crews said as the fire was brought under control they discovered Birkman on the floor of the room that was on fire. An autopsy suggests that she died from carbon monoxide intoxication from smoke inhalation.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.
After crews extinguished the last of the flames they halted all work to stand by to preserve the scene for investigators.
The fire remains under investigation.
