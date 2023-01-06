SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report one person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Illinois 104 ¼ mile east of Interstate 55.
According to ISP, on January 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Cassandra Prindle, 33, of Springfield was traveling westbound on IL Route 104, ¼ mile east of I-55 near Pawnee, IL when for unknown reasons crossed the center line striking the vehicle of Fred Fleck, 20 of Sherman, IL.
Police said Prindle's vehicle then spun into the path of LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, striking her car nearly head-on.
Rude was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prindle along with two minor passengers from her vehicle were transported to a local area hospital for injuries.
Police cited Prindle with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage.
The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police, Troop 6 and the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU).
