SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield.
According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Coroner Allmon preformed an autopsy of the body Thursday morning, the preliminary findings suggest Phanthourath died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a pedestrian vs motor vehicle collision.
Her death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
