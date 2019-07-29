CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are releasing the name of a man found dead early Monday morning in Champaign.
Officers responded to the 300 block of South State Street for the report of an unresponsive subject just before 7 a.m. When police arrived they found an 23-year-old Julian A. Cummings near a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary autopsy results show Cummings' death was due to natural causes. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology and other tests.
Police say they are canvassing the area to see if anyone might have information about the man's death. If any of the homes in the area have surveillance cameras they are asked to contact police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 217-351-4545, or at Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.