CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a Champaign County crash early Thursday.
The victim was 42-year-old Michael D. Whitman of Savoy, a press release from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said. He died in a crash on US 150 westbound and east of County Road 2550 E., which state police were called to at 7:20 a.m.
Police said Whitman was driving eastbound on US 150 when he veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck.
The semi was driven by a 57-year-old Urbana man.
Whitman, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The semi driver was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.