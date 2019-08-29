Generic police lights

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a Champaign County crash early Thursday.

The victim was 42-year-old Michael D. Whitman of Savoy, a press release from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said. He died in a crash on US 150 westbound and east of County Road 2550 E., which state police were called to at 7:20 a.m. 

Police said Whitman was driving eastbound on US 150 when he veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck.

The semi was driven by a 57-year-old Urbana man.

Whitman, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The semi driver was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. 

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.