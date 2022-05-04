EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities released the identity of a deceased person they at first couldn't identify at an Effingham hospital.
The Effingham County Coroner's Office said they were notified at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday by HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital about a death in the emergency room. The male did not have any identification on his person, and investigators learned through initial reports he was involved in a car crash in Farina.
Farina EMS has transported him to the hospital for treatment.
The coroner's office said the victim was identified as 46-year-old Patrick Lawless. He is from Sparta, Ill., and had been living with various friends in the area recently.
Lawless did not suffer injuries in the minor crash which would have caused his death, investigators said. They said he walked a short distance to a friend's house after the crash, then later collapsed and the friend called 911.
Lawless' family was contacted in the metro-east area and provided crucial medical and background information to assist in the death investigation. Authorities said medical records were requested from his primary doctor.
Toxicology samples and X-rays were obtained by the coroner's office, and investigators expect to have those results in about 2-3 weeks.
The Farina Police Department, Fayette County Coroner's Office and Effingham County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.
