IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who died while in custody at the Iroquois County Jail was found to have passed from abuse of cocaine and methamphetamine, per autopsy results.
An autopsy was completed on May 12 regarding Apolinar Solis Jr., 32, of Hoopeston. Authorities said they had found Solis unresponsive in a holding cell as he was being booked into the jail on an outstanding warrant from Newton County, Ind.
Initial autopsy results said there were no identified natural diseases present and there was no evidence of significant or internal trauma. Toxicology results released Thursday determined the cause of death to be "acute toxicity of cocaine and methamphetamine due to cocaine and methamphetamine abuse."
Illinois State Police had been investigating the death of Solis.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition released a statement to media outlets claiming Solis had been "restrained in an isolation cell by correctional officers, and subsequently tased while being restrained." They raised questions about claims from authorities about no evidence of trauma being found with Solis, adding video camera footage has not yet been released because of "active investigations by the Illihnois State Police."
"Due to the inconsistencies between police and witness narratives, as well as the violence perpetrated by the officers of this institution, we believe it is essential that footage be released to the Solis family and broader community," the coalition said. "Without transparency there can be no accountability, and without accountability there can be no justice."
The coalition also talked about "well-documented patterns of negligence and abuse" they said had been occurring at the Iroquois County Jail for years. They said the community has asked for institutional accountability and intervention from oversight agencies at the jail.
WAND News reached out to Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee for a statement regarding the coalition's accusations.
"With this matter under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is precluded from making any statements about the case," Perzee told the station.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.