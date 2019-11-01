CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said a 56-year-old man lost his life when his vehicle collided with a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred on County Road 1100 N, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. The victim was 56-year-old David Hooker of Sidney.
He died at about 9:29 a.m. Friday in Carle Foundation Hospital.
There will be no autopsy performed, per Northrup, and an inquest may come at a later date.
Northrup's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Department are investigating.