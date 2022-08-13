SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a 51-year-old man died after he was hit by a train.
Authorities said the man was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.