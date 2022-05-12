DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities confirmed the body found in a vehicle at Lake Vermilion was missing woman Abigail M. Brandenburg.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden confirmed Brandenburg's body was inside of the vehicle, a red 2009 Ford Edge. Deputies found the vehicle at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no foul play suspected. An autopsy was performed Thursday.
Brandenburg's next of kin have been contacted.
