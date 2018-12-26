SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a morning house fire on Wednesday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started at 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday on the 1000 block of North Dirksen. That's about a half mile north of where Dirksen meets East Clear Lake.
Firefighters said Garyl J. Gauch, 51, of Springfield was found inside. He was taken from the scene by ambulance and later died.
Officials said natural disease played a large role in his death. However, they are still determining whether the fire contributed to his death.
The Springfield fire department say the man did not have a smoke detector in his building.
Investigators were still on scene as of 8:33 Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.