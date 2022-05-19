SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - No evidence of trauma was found in an autopsy after a Sangamon County inmate recently died in hospital care.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Thursday the inmate, 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark, was transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and died on April 17 as an inpatient.
There was no evidence of significant injury or trauma in preliminary autopsy findings. The cause and manner of death are pending as toxicology and histology studies are completed.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate.
