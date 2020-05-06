DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There is no indication of trauma or wrong-doing in the Decatur death of a 2-month-old child, investigators said.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day released a report saying an autopsy was completed late Wednesday afternoon at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue.
"There was no indication of trauma, no indication of violent injury and no indication of intentional wrong doing," Day's report said.
A cause of death remains pending as standard postmortem testing is completed.
On Tuesday, officers responded to the 2200 block of East Division St., where the child was found unresponsive and not breathing. The infant went to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released any further information. Day said more details will be released when the final autopsy report is done and Decatur police finish their investigation. An inquest is pending.
WAND-TV will update this developing story when details are released.
