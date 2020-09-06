SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead in after a van and train collided in Springfield Sunday.
The Sangamon County Coroner said it happened near 11th and Jefferson Streets.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update you as soon as more information comes through.
