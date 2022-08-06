EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash.
According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris.
According to the coroner, the crash happened on Saturday at 1:33 a.m. The Paris Police Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance, and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the call.
The coroner said, 2 teens were in a 2001 Chevy Blazer headed east bound on Madison Street. The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection with High Street and continued east onto Court Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway, struck a fire hydrant, and came to rest back in the roadway.
Sanders was a junior at Paris High School. The coroner said he was ejected from the vehicle during the accident. He was transported to the emergency room of Paris Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. The cause of death is due to blunt force trauma.
The other occupant was a 19-year-old from Paris. He was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he is in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Edgar County Coroner.
