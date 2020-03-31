SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating the violent death of a 23-year-old.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office said the male was transported from the scene, in the 2200 block of East Spruce Street, to a local hospital.
Officials say the victim died in the HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Room.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The name of victim is pending next of kin notification.
No other details have been made available.