WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) - The name of the man who died after falling through the ice over the weekend has been identified.
Officials recovered, 79-year-old Thomas While after he fell through the ice on Saturday. He fell into a neighbors pond about three miles from his home.
Wapella Fire Department Chief Jason Karr told WAND a group found the man's body around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Officials believe Thomas was ice fishing when he fell in.
Chief Karr said the Wapella Fire Department began searching for the man on Saturday, but had to call off the search once it became dark. Search teams resumed on Sunday.
Thomas was recovered and pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thomas.