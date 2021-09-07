DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person died and two others were wounded in Saturday night Danville shootings, police said.
Vermilion County Coroner identifies the victim of Saturdays shooting as Bryson L. Carter, 32, of Danville.
In the first shooting, police responded at 10:28 p.m. Saturday to the area of Franklin Street and Davis Street for a report of shots fired. Police found two 16-year-old juveniles with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was treated and released from a hospital. The second was transported by ambulance to a hospital and his condition is unknown.
The victims said they were walking on the tracks and an unknown person or people started shooting at them when they were struck.
Police then responded at 10:37 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive for a report of gunshots. They found a 32-year-old man laying in the road. He was transported to a hospital and died from his wounds.
Authorities are continuing to investigate. No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)446-TIPS.
